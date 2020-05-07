Trump administration buries detailed CDC advice on reopening

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, as Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listens. The Trump administration has shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen mass transit, day care centers, restaurants, bars and other public places during the still-raging pandemic. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Trump administration shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators and meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those public places include mass transit, day care centers, restaurants and bars. The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was supposed to be published last Friday. A CDC employee tells The Associated Press that agency officials were told the report “would never see the light of day.” The administration has been closely controlling the CDC’s release of information during the coronavirus pandemic.

