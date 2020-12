HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The state received more than 3,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16. They were distributed to various hospitals across the state will be used to vaccinate employees and other health care workers in the community.

The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) also requested an additional 7,800 doses which are expected to arrive next week. The urgency is growing to make sure there are enough people willing to take the vaccines as more shipments come in.