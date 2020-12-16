Tripler Army Medical Center receives COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tripler vaccine shipment, Honolulu, December 15, 2020, COURTESY: GOVERNOR DAVID IGE

HONOLULUI (KHON2) — A shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Tripler Army Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Governor Ige was on hand as staff opened the facility’s first batch of vaccines.

Tripler says it anticipates to inoculate critical medical staff and first responders as early as Wednesday, Dec. 16.

  • COURTESY: GOVERNOR DAVID IGE
  • COURTESY: GOVERNOR DAVID IGE
  • COURTESY: GOVERNOR DAVID IGE
  • COURTESY: GOVERNOR DAVID IGE
  • COURTESY: KAYLA OVERTON
  • COURTESY: MACKENZIE WALSH
  • COURTESY: MACKENZIE WALSH

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories