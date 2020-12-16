HONOLULUI (KHON2) — A shipment of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Tripler Army Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Governor Ige was on hand as staff opened the facility’s first batch of vaccines.

Tripler says it anticipates to inoculate critical medical staff and first responders as early as Wednesday, Dec. 16.