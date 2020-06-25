Don’t want to quarantine? Travelers will need to test negative for COVID-19 before coming to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced on Wednesday that a pre-travel testing program will be available to travelers coming to Hawaii as an alternative to the mandatory 14-day quarantine order.

This will begin on August 1, 2020.

Travelers who have a valid negative COVID-19 test prior to arriving in the state will not have to quarantine for 14 days. said Gov. Ige.

For travelers who do not choose to get a pre-travel test, the mandatory quarantine order will remain in place.

Why a pre-test?

“Well, it’s not perfect. But a pre-test will minimize the risk that COVID-19 has imported in our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green.

The Lt. Gov. said that the state came to this decision after seeing others carry out the same procedure.

“There are a lot of people across the world doing this,” Lt. Gov. Green said. “Alaska, in particular, has been guiding us. We’ve seen a lot of their results, they can see how it can work and how it can improve.”

At the airport, temperature checks and screening will continue. Those with a temperature of over 104 degrees, or have been experiencing other symptoms, will have to go through a secondary screening process upon arrival at the airport.

Those who go through a secondary screening process will also be offered a COVID-19 test to further evaluate the symptoms.

“As we take these steps to increase the number of travelers to Hawaii, we do anticipate that we will get more cases,” said Gov. Ige. “But we have spent the last few weeks in building up our capacity to handle more COVID positive cases.”

The governor said that over 200,000 Hawaii residents have filed for unemployment since the beginning of COVID-19. This new program will aid in the state’s phased approach to reopen Hawaii’s economy.

“We went from the from the lowest rate of unemployment in the nation to the second highest in the courses of several weeks,” Gov. Ige said. “At the end of July, much of the federal support will no longer be available. Now is the time to work together as a community to ensure that our residents and local businesses can safely return to a larger volume of travelers.”

