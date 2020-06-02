Travel between islands to resume without 14-day quarantine

The governor took big steps towards reopening the state when he announced the 14-day mandatory quarantine order for interisland travel will be lifted starting June 16.

Governor David Ige said after more than two months of limited travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is prepared to allow more movement within the state.

Ige said, “This is first and foremost for Hawaii residents, it’s the opportunity for our families to reconnect with one another.”

People should expect extra time at the airport next they fly, COVID-19 screening is added to pre-boarding security.

Thermal scanners will check the body temperature of travelers and the state is also preparing a new health and travel form that could be completed before arriving at the airport.

Attorney General, Clare Connors, said out of state travelers will still need to follow the 14-day quarantine order, she said their information is kept in a database that will be crossed checked before boarding.

“To be very clear the travel quarantine for persons coming into our state will remain,” Connors said. “So even as we lift the travel quarantine for individuals between islands before anyone does travel they will be checked by the travel quarantine database.”

The governor said to expect an announcement next week on out of state and transpacific travel.