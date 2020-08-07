Training camp for Hawaii football team delayed

Training camp for the the University of Hawaii football team has been delayed indefinitely.

Friday was supposed to be the first day for the team to hold a fall practice. Instead, the program will reevaluate its plans next week. Members of the Rainbow Warrior football team will have the weekend off as well.

In its original six-week ramp-up plan to the college football season, teams were permitted to open fall camp four weeks prior to their first game. The Rainbow Warriors were originally scheduled to open the season on Aug. 29 at Arizona, but that game got canceled due to the Pac-12 switching to a conference-only schedule for 2020.

Hawaii is currently set to open its 2020 season against Robert Morris at Aloha Stadium on Sept. 26.