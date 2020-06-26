TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy traffic on Kamana Street and Kinoole Street in Hilo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Avoid the area of Kamana Street and Kinoole Street in Hilo due to heavy traffic. Police are on scene, expect delays for the next several hours.

There is drive through registration at Kamana Elderly Housing Friday morning, so traffic is very heavy in the area.

