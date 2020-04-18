Tracking model says Hawaii can loosen restrictions by May 4

An influential model tracking the pandemic predicts Hawaii as one of the first four states that can loosen restrictions, as early as May 4. Officials here say it shows Hawaii is doing a good job keeping the virus in check, but there are other factors to consider.

Officials say they are already looking at what places can be open to the public. But some social distancing guidelines will remain in effect. The last thing they want is to get a spike in cases and lose the progress we’ve already made.

The model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington tracks statistics from around the world. It also names Vermont, West Virginia, and Montana as being able to loosen restrictions on May 4.

Officials here say it shows we’re on the right track, with new daily cases in the teens, a high recovery rate, and fatalities fairly low at nine so far. The lieutenant governor says these are all promising conditions to lift the stay at home order.

“I don’t think the stay at home order will be necessary for much longer if we continue with this trend now. Please keep in mind, if we lift the stay at home order it will come with some caveats for sure,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Caveats like wearing masks, staying six feet apart, and no gatherings of more than 10 people. Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says the city also looks at different models before opening public places. And when the time is right, he would first open parks and other outdoor attractions, like golf courses.

“And if we keep flat, then maybe we start looking at retail, small retail, then maybe big retail. And all of this, by the way as we’re doing this, we’re always testing, rapidly testing,” said Caldwell.

Testing and contact tracing to prevent any clusters or spikes in cases. The mayor says he would likely start opening more places every two weeks as conditions improve. The lieutenant governor stresses that these decisions will be made only when it is safe.

“We’re doing well because people here have sacrificed incredibly and I want to make sure it’s worth it, people’s sacrifices should absolutely be worth it. If they’ve lost revenue, if they’ve lost time away from what they do, so let’s make sure we completely crush this,” said Green.