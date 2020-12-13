Toy collection drive held for Toys for Tots on Kauai

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2) — It’s almost Christmas. There was a drive-thru toy collection on Sunday, Dec. 13 in Hanapepe on Kauai for Toys for Tots.

The County of Kauai, the Hawaii Department and Kauai Marine Corps League coordinated the drive for Sundays in December.

Due to the coronavirus, the past drop-off locations were not used this year.

The next toy collection is on Dec. 20 at Vidinha Stadium in Lihue. The Marines will give the toys collected to needy children.

Last week’s drive was held in Kapaa.