Town Restaurant in Kaimuki closes permanently

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of Town Restaurant announced the Kaimuki eatery is closing permanently.

The last dinner service will be on Saturday, November 21.

The owner said it is with a heavy heart that this announcement is made.

Restaurateur Ed Kenney started opened Town about 16 years ago in 2005.

He says there are endless pasta-bilities. The Town Tartar is available at his other restaurant Mahina and Sons. There are possible pop-up pasta events across the street at his Kaimuki Superette. Kenney also runs Mud Hen Water on Waialae Avenue in Kaimuki.

Kenney’s father, who passed away in 2018, was a singer on Broadway in New York City in the 1950s and 1960s.

Town

3435 Waialae Avenue

808-735-5900

Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

