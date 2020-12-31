Town Center of Mililani hosting virtual NYE Pineapple Drop

MILILANI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop at the Town Center of Mililani will be held virtually on Thursday, Dec. 31, for all to enjoy.

The celebration starts at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Town Center of Mililani’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

It will also feature music from the local group “Kapena,” who will countdown to the Pineapple Drop at 7 p.m.

The 7 p.m. timing of the Pineapple Drop is purposefully in sync with New York’s Times Square ball drop, which will also be celebrated virtually this year.

