Topgolf development at Ala Wai Driving Range put on hold due to pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A major project to enhance one of Oahu’s busiest golf courses, is on hold.
Topgolf says it’s temporarily pausing the development project at the Ala Wai Driving Range.
The company says it’s focusing on responding and adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Topgolf also says, while uncertain of the timing, they will resume work on the Ala Wai project to incorporate updated health and safety standards.
Topgolf plans to upgrade the Ala Wai Driving Range to make it four-stories tall.
It would also include more than 100 hitting bays, food and drink options and a keiki play zone.
