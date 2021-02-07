Top student mask designers to meet internet star Bretman Rock

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students ages 13 to 18 who create a mask design and enter it into the Kindness Heals campaign Feb. 24 may have the chance to be in a meet internet star Bretman Rock.

The #KindnessHeals campaign is the brain child of Act To Change, the Daniel K. Inouye Institute and the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center.

Students from across the United States use a mask and create their artwork to reflect the Kindness Heals theme. They can decorate an actual mask. They can also make an illustration of their mask design.

The Kindness Heals theme is to support Asians.

Several students will be chosen to meet with Rock, who is Hawaii resident and Campbell graduate. Rock has been recognized as an outspoken advocate and environmentalist with a passion for causes that support youth and the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

The meet up will be in early March.

The PPE mask design photo or a short video, explaining the inspiration for the art needs to be uploaded to www.acttochange.org/kindnessheals by Wednesday, Feb. 24.