Too soon to work? City workers receive memo to return, concerns are expressed

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — City workers expressed concern after they received a memo about returning to work soon.

According to the letter, officials feel that with all preventative measures in place and the implementation of safe practices, it’s appropriate to have everyone return to their offices.

KHON2 asked City Mayor Kirk Caldwell about the matter and here’s what he had to say:

“We want to seek the input of every city worker and as you know, we provided every city worker in the City and County of Honolulu with a mask. I think people have to work. Whether they come into work at a city site or they work from home, they need to work. Again, city workers should be grateful for the fact that they have a job.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

