Tony Roma’s to close up its last Hawaii restaurant

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tony Roma’s in Waikiki is closing its doors for good.

The popular restaurant announced on social media that it will serve up its last meals on Wednesday, Oct. 28. The manager cites the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current economy as reasons for the restaurant’s closure.

However, restaurant officials announced that its sister restaurant, TR Fire Grill, will open Dec. 1.

The Waikiki location is the last Tony Roma’s in Hawaii.

