Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 2021

A visitor wearing a face mask stands near the Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba district Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The Tokyo Olympics are probably going to happen, but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo have been rescheduled for 2021.

Tokyo 2020 organization committee president Yoshiro Mori said he had a phone call with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Monday, where they agreed to hold the Tokyo Olympics on a future date.

The new opening date on the Olympics is set for July 23, 2021 and will run until Aug. 8, 2021.

The 2020 Olympic Games were originally set to take place from July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020 before COVID-19 concerns pushed it back.