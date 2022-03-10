HONOLULU (KHON2) — During the pandemic, did you rack up your credit card debt? If your answer is yes, you are not the only one.

WalletHub, a credit score company, released a new report highlighting consumers racking up $87.3 billion in new debt during 2021.

They also found that a Federal Reserve interest rate increased on March 16 which could cost people with credit card debt an extra $1.6 billion to $3.1 billion in the next year.

According to the study, the average credit card debt per household in Honolulu is $12,796, and in Pearl City it’s $16,126.

Jasmyn Ke’ala Nakata, co-founder of Milestone Wealth Management in Honolulu, said the first step to getting rid of debt is believing that you can in fact get rid of that debt.

“Look at how much debt we have, how much income and our assets,” said Nakata. “Then start creating a plan, starting with a budget, then a strategy to pay down that debt.”

She said people tend to pay off the lowest balance when they pay off debt and suggests first making a plan then sticking to it.

“Most times people fail at something because they either don’t have a plan, or they don’t stick to it,” said Nakata. “Review your plan constantly and maybe even have an accountable person to keep you on track.”

Financial advisors with WalletHub suggest more debt is to come in 2022 with women being 35% more likely than men to feel stressed about their credit card debt.

They report more than a third of people with credit card debt say they would do anything to be debt-free.

On WalletHub’s website, there’s a debt calculator where you can input your current debt and estimate how long it will take you to pay it off in full.

They provide tips you can use as you start to pay off your debt:

Catch up on past-due-bills

Build an emergency fund

Make a budget

Consider a balance transfer credit card or debt consolidation loan

Focus on the most expensive balances first

For more information and helpful tips to help bring down your debt, visit WalletHub’s website.