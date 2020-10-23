Three students test positive for COVID-19 at Lanai High and Elementary School

LANAI CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Three students have tested positive for the COVID-19 at Lanai High and Elementary School, according to the Department of Education.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The individuals were last on campus on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Lanai High and Elementary School are taking necessary precautions including notifying potential close contacts, professionally sanitizing the impacted areas, and relaying information about the cases to the state Department of Health.

Latest Stories on KHON2