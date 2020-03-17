Three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 identified on Oahu and Maui bringing state total to 10

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports that there are three new positive results for two Oahu residents, and one visitor on Maui.

There are a total of 10 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii as of March 16, at 3:30 p.m.

One could be a case of possible community spread.

The Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring all of these individuals and supervising their isolation as well as the self-quarantine of their family members.

One of the new cases is a worker at Kualoa Ranch.

“The tour guide at Kualoa ranch probably exposed to many people from different countries where the virus is widely circulating was identified as a confirmed case,” said Hawaii Department of Health director Dr. Bruce Anderson. “That individual went to an urgent care clinic, actually a couple times. And went back recently to be tested for COVID-19, and was found to be positive.”

Doctor anderson says this patient lives in a large household where at least three family members became ill.

They’ve been tested and the results are pending.

Health department is also investigating the other Oahu case involving a health care worker.

“One of the individuals on Oahu was a nurse at Kapiolani health care system,” said Anderson. “Of course they’re following up on that situation.”

The health department says the nurse tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Las Vegas.

Hawaii Pacific Health says the nurse had no direct patient contact.

Employees who interacted with the nurse have been notified.

The nurse is in self-isolation.

Hawaii Pacific Health President & CEO Ray Vara provided this statement:

A health care worker at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The health care worker traveled to the mainland and began experiencing symptoms after returning to Oahu and is currently in self-quarantine. We have been working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health to trace the health care worker’s interactions with any patients and other health care colleagues. This health care worker had no direct patient contact, and employees that had interactions with this worker have been notified. We understand that there will be concern in the community. We are following CDC protocols and procedures and taking every precaution necessary to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff.

Hawaii’s first confirmed case is an adult male who had been on the Grand Princess and is currently in mild to moderate condition. The second case announced is an elderly adult of Oahu who had traveled from Washington State, fell ill, and traveled back to Hawaii. The patient is currently in serious condition.The third and fourth cases were on Kauai County where two visitors, a man and a woman traveled from Indiana to Maui, and then Kauai. The fifth case is a Hawaii resident who traveled to Colorado. The sixth case is a Canadian citizen who is a flight attendant that tested positive on Maui. The seventh case is an Oahu resident who traveled to Florida and is self-isolated.