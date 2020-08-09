HFD: Three more firefighters test positive for COVID-19, dept. total grows to 14

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department confirmed on Saturday, August 8, that three firefighters tested positive.

Two are firefighters from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station, and the third is from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station.

HFD officials say that these firefighters were already in self-quarantine when testing was conducted.

The department now has a total of 14 firefighters who tested positive for the COVID-19. Six are from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station, three are from the Moanalua Fire Station and five from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station.

Affected personnel from all three fire stations remain in self-quarantine and are being

monitored. The HFD continues to redistribute its man power to maintain coverage of all

affected areas.

The firefighters who tested positive did not require hospitalization, said fire officials.

As the case total rose, KHON2 spoke with Hawaii Firefighters Association president Bobby Lee on several occasions regarding the cases.

“When you have to quarantine a number of firefighters, now you have to find replacements. And that’s when it becomes a problem because when you can’t find firefighters to replace them. Then you end up shutting down trucks or shutting down stations,” Lee previously told KHON2.

