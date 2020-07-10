Three Hawaii football games canceled after Pac-12 switches to conference-only schedule for 2020

Three University of Hawaii football games for the 2020 season have been canceled following Friday’s announcement by the Pac-12 Conference that its members would only play each other for the 2020 season.

Hawaii had nonconference games scheduled against Pac-12 opponents in Arizona (Aug. 29), UCLA (Sept. 5) and Oregon (Sept. 19) for the 2020 season. All three games are now canceled due to the Pac-12 following the Big Ten‘s lead and choosing to only play against conference members.

Pac-12 CEO Group announces decision to schedule conference-only play for several Fall sports & to delay move toward mandatory athletics activities.



Full announcement ➡️ https://t.co/A6PNFSeZ5d — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) July 10, 2020

UH has now had a total of four games canceled for the 2020 season after its Sept. 12 game against Fordham was called off due to the Patriot League prohibiting teams from flying to games.

The Rainbow Warriors are now tentatively scheduled to open their season on Oct. 3 at Aloha Stadium against fellow Mountain West Conference member Nevada.

The only other team on Hawaii’s schedule remaining that is not a member of the MWC is New Mexico State, which has no conference affiliation. The two teams are scheduled to meet on Oct. 10 at Aloha Stadium.

In a statement released on Friday, UH athletics director David Matlin said that the school is “disappointed” but will “move on accordingly with the rest of our schedule.”

Name games remain on the UH football schedule for the 2020 season. The statement can be read below.