Three coronavirus testing facilities established on Hawaii Island

The Hawaii County Civil Defense notified the public that there are no cases of coronavirus on Hawaii Island currently.
Additionally, the Department of Health, along with Hawaii Island healthcare partners, has established coronavirus test facilities in Hawaii County at Hilo Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital, and North Hawaii Community Hospital.
Kona Community Hospital is NOT a walk-up or drive-up testing site, however. COVID-19 testing at KCH is limited to admitted Emergency Department and hospital in-patients only.
In order to be tested, your physician or a health clinic must prescribe the test to be done, and you must have a valid ID and an insurance card. For those who do not have a healthcare doctor or insurance, evaluation will be conducted at the Emergency Room.
