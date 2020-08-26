Three arrested for violating quarantine: Maryland visitor, Aiea resident and Honolulu resident

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people have been arrested for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Julia E. Abraham, 23, of Germantown, Maryland, and her host Antoinette Hebron, 22, of Honolulu were arrested after shopping inside a store at a local shopping center on Aug. 25. They were charged and booked and are being held on $2,000 bail.
Brian Alves, 37, of Aiea was also arrested for a quarantine violation on Aug. 25. Someone sent in photos of Alves and the person he was with at the grocery story last Saturday. He was booked, charged, and posted $2,000 bail.
