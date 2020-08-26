Three arrested for violating quarantine: Maryland visitor, Aiea resident and Honolulu resident

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people have been arrested for violating the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Julia E. Abraham, 23, of Germantown, Maryland, and her host Antoinette Hebron, 22, of Honolulu were arrested after shopping inside a store at a local shopping center on Aug. 25. They were charged and booked and are being held on $2,000 bail.

Brian Alves, 37, of Aiea was also arrested for a quarantine violation on Aug. 25. Someone sent in photos of Alves and the person he was with at the grocery story last Saturday. He was booked, charged, and posted $2,000 bail.

Latest Stories on KHON2