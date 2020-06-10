Three arrested for violating mandatory 14-day quarantine

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people have been arrested for violating quarantine.

The first was arrested Tuesday morning.

Officials say the 48-year-old woman had recently returned from San Diego, and was seen swimming in the ocean a few hours after her return.

She was arrested and charged. Her bail is set at $2,000.

Yesterday, a 20-year-old man from South Korea and a 48-year-old Virginia woman were arrested at a Waikiki hotel.

Officials say the man falsified his place-of-stay, and was actually staying with the woman and her daughter.

Bail for both also set at $2,000.

