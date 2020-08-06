Three additional Honolulu fire fighters test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON2) – The Honolulu Fire Department reports additional fire fighters from multiple stations on Oahu have tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday.

HFD confirmed that another fire fighter from the Moanalua Fire Station and two fire fighters from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

These fire fighters were already in self-quarantine when testing was done.

Affected personnel from the Moanalua and Kalihi Kai Fire Stations remain in self-quarantine and are being monitored.

The HFD currently has 11 fire fighters who have tested positive for COVID-19. That includes five from the Hawaii Kai Fire Station, three from the Moanalua Fire Station, and three from the Kalihi Kai Fire Station.

The HFD is redistributing its man power to maintain coverage of all affected areas.

The City’s Infectious Disease Officer is monitoring the situation closely.

