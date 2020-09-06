Thousands seen in the water on Day 1 of Labor Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite the stay-at-home order that’s in effect for Oahu, and Lieutenant Governor Josh Green’s plea for people to stay home this holiday weekend, thousands of people packed the water and several beaches on Saturday.

For the most part, many people on Oahu complied with the beach, park, and trail closure.

However, many people were still seen sitting and laying out on the beach without much police presence.

“I mean, is there really a shut down?” North Shore Neighborhood Board member Racquel Hill said. “It’s crowded, there’s traffic, there’s a million people out there and it’s just really disheartening for the people who are complying with the rules.”

Cars were parked for miles along Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore.

HPD was seen giving out tickets to people who were sitting in parks in Waikiki and also to cars that were parked illegally near Waimea Bay.

But people were still jumping off of the ‘jump rock’ at Waimea Bay and walls in Waikiki, both of which are off-limits.

Hundreds of people were seen using floatation devices in the ocean which is allowed, but many were close to others. Some people were laying and sitting on beaches without a police officer in sight.

“HPD, in my opinion, has been great,” said Hill. “I do feel they are probably stretched and there are areas that could probably be made known to frequent a little more often.”

“People know they’re not supposed to be out there, bottom line,” Hill said. “When people see police coming, they usually start to pack up and go, I’ve seen a few people get cited.”

Hill said the stay-at-home order should have been stricter without so many exceptions, that way Oahu doesn’t see another surge in case numbers following the holiday weekend.

“It has to be up to us to get a grip on this thing so our kids can get back to school, our businesses can reopen, and families can get back to life,” Hill said. “It has to be up to us.”

The stay-at-home order for Oahu and the closure of beaches, parks, and trails will remain in effect until Thursday, Sept. 10.

