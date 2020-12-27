Thousands of shoppers take advantage of post-Christmas sales

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holiday season is wrapping up and thousands of shoppers took to the malls on Saturday, Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

Many Hawaii retailers were expecting an average holiday shopping season after a very slow year.

“I was surprised that people were out and they were shopping, you saw people in the stores with packages coming out and that was a great feeling to have,” explained Tina Yamaki, Retail Merchants of Hawaii President.

Yamaki said shipping delays nationwide brought many shoppers into the stores during the week leading up to Christmas.

“I’m hearing back from a lot of businesses that they did better than what they expected. I mean, nobody knew what this season was going to be like coming in with this pandemic,” she said.

Haleiwa Surf N Sea had a quiet summer but started to notice an uptick in sales once visitors came back.

The store said, they were busy from open-to-close on Christmas Eve.

“We got pretty close to last year’s sales on Christmas Eve, if not the same,” said David Moreno, a Surf N Sea employee. “So, it’s been really good since the visitors came back and the holiday season helped kick that up.”

They noticed diving equipment selling quickly this summer and have sold out of surfboard leashes, some spearfishing equipment and boogie boards.

“We did really well in the dive section because there were a lot of people getting into the water who probably would never get in the water so that helped,” Moreno said.

Yamaki said more people bought sporting equipment this year than in previous years because gyms are closed and people are spending more time outside.

She said other popular items this year included makeup, jewelry, toys, electronics and home goods.

People are not done shopping yet either.

There were long lines outside stores at Ala Moana Shopping Center on Saturday, Dec. 26, and people across Oahu took advantage of post-Christmas sales.

“It’s been kind of interesting, we weren’t expecting it to be as busy as it was, so we actually had a good turnout,” said Hiilei Olson, T&C Surf Kahala Mall Assistant Manager.

“It’s pretty tricky though with social distancing and managing all of that, but all the customers have been awesome and understanding,” she said about the long lines outside stores.

The pandemic did limit many stores inventory supplies, so retailers recommend keeping that in mind if you want to exchange certain items.

Big box retailers are also offering extended return dates on unwanted gifts.

Yamaki encourages people with gift cards to shop now while the deals last, and local businesses encourage people to continue to support local businesses.

“I think a lot of businesses did better than they thought they did, and I’m hoping that it’s enough to carry them over that hump, and that they’re going to be surviving for one more year at least,” she said.