Thousands of more COVID-19 vaccines arrive on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another batch of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Hawaii Wednesday, containing 3,900 doses.

The vaccine was distributed to Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children, Straub Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center, Kaiser Permanente, Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu and the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center as part of the state’s tier system for vaccine distribution.

Vaccines are expected to be administered to the medical facilities’ employees and other healthcare workers in their communities. The state has outlined that participation in the vaccine is voluntary.

The Department of Health says it is also expecting an additional 7,800 doses by next week. The departmen is optimistic it will receive 45,825 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before the end of the year.

“These vaccines will be tremendously important to our recovery. Their delivery is significant and our partnerships with the Healthcare Association of Hawaii, hospitals statewide, and the counties have cleared the way for efficient distribution of these first shipments and future supplies of vaccine,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “This collaboration and community support is the key to administering the vaccines safely and effectively. People at high risk of infection are at the front of the line. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through that line as quickly and securely as possible.”