Thousands of Hawaii small businesses approved for payroll loans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of Hawaii small businesses have been approved for hundreds of millions of dollars in small business payroll loans.

The Payroll Protection Program opened for applications just last Friday, and already this week local banks have started processing the approvals and are starting to get the money out to businesses.

“Keeping people on payroll and out of the unemployment offices is so important. And that’s going to help companies bounce back more quickly,” said American Savings Bank President and CEO Rich Wacker. “It’s unprecedented these volumes of loans that the banks are trying to process, we have people working around the clock to move this.”

The loans generally total two and a half months of a company’s payroll cost, and small businesses have only until the end of June to spend it on paychecks to qualify for the loan to be converted into a grant from the SBA.