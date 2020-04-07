Thousands of dollars worth of masks, gloves stolen from home health care agency

A home health care agency says its supply of personal protective equipment was stolen over the weekend. Masks, gloves, and face shields are now gone. Shelley Wilson of Wilson Care Group tells us the precious supplies that were stolen were going to be used by her staff, donated to the hospitals and first responders, and shared with other health care facilities experiencing a shortage.

“Saturday morning, I came into the office to do a little bit of work and I checked on the area where we were storing our personal protective equipment and the door was not locked it was open,” said Wilson.

Wilson says the storage room where the supplies were stored was broken into. It happened at the administration office on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Sources tell us about $265-thousand worth of equipment, including N95 masks, was stolen. Items that are in high demand and in short supply.

“It was sad that someone would steal something that is essentially going to protect another person’s life and the individuals that are risking their lives every day for us all in working in hospitals and facilities, and working with active COVID patients which are my staff at home and certainly the police, firemen, and the paramedics,” said Wilson.

Wilson is asking the public to reach out to police with any information, or if they see some of these stolen items on the market.

“We had a very secure area where we were storing all of our equipment but I think this is a lesson learned for us. We never had any issues. Nobody has ever been interested in breaking into a home care office,” she said.

Wilson says because items like masks and gloves are coveted right now, they will be storing their personal protective equipment off-site from now on.

Honolulu Police say this is a second-degree burglary that could be elevated to a higher offense because it occurred during an emergency period. No arrest has been made at this time.