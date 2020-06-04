‘This is the new normal’: Hawaii works to rebuild with new adjustments

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor David Ige says Hawaii’s low coronavirus case count is a testament to its people, who are obeying stay-at-home orders and mask mandates.

But now it’s time to rebuild.

“Every single business, every single industry in the state is going to be different from this day forward,” said Gov. Ige. “It’s about reinventing ourselves in this era of infectious disease.”

“This is the new normal.” Gov. David Ige

Bringing back tourism is a top priority and the governor wants to do it safely.

Inter-island travel can resume quarantine-free June 16.

Governor Ige is looking at travel bubbles between Hawaii and places with low coronavirus case counts like Japan and Alaska.

“If we can identify those travelers who are coming from low-activity states, then we might be able to relax the quarantine on those visitors,” the gov. said.

That would mean that visitors from an approved city wouldn’t need to quarantine.

Governor Ige says the hardest part has been knowing the financial impact his decisions and the pandemic are having on Hawaii residents.

KHON asked him, “How has this been on you trying to navigate this?”

“Obviously, decisions are really tough and the consequences are overwhelming at times,” he replied. “Seeing people in lines to get food, knowing that we still have hundreds and thousands of people unemployed. There’s been many sleepless nights. Trying to make the best decision on behalf of the community.”

