This COVID-19 drive-through testing site used antibody testing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A drive-through antibody testing for COVID-19 kicked off on Sunday, May 17, with a new blood serum test that is said to be 99.5 percent accurate.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii held the drive-through, looking for medical workers, first responders, or tourism workers who may have had COVID-19 before widespread testing was implemented. They partnered with Clinical Labs of Hawaii who was on-site.

“We have Clinical Labs diagnostics who has been generous enough to set up a team of well-trained individuals who make the blood draw very painless because they’re doing it every single day,” said Dr. Scott Miscovich.

“I’ve been following the news with respect to antigen testing, and was looking for the opportunity to get a test that would be very accurate this specific and sensitive,” said Kailua resident Phillip Pierson.

Dr. Miscovich says that the test is 99.5 percent accurate, which tells if someone has antibodies to COVID-19, and 100 percent accurate in finding if they don’t have antibodies.

