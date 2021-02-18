Third case of highly transmissible COVID-19 variant found in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A third case of a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant has been found in Hawaii.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The variant — known as B1.1.7. — was first discovered in the United Kingdom.

According to Health Department spokesperson Brooks Baehr, none of the three cases have known travel history.

The first case detected on Oahu had close contact with the latest third case, Baehr said, so the two are related.

Although the variant is up to 60% more infectious, the vaccine seem to work “quite well” against it, state leaders announced earlier this month.

The variant also does not change what you need to do to prevent transmission.