HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many Hawaii residents are dealing with another wave of COVID cases throughout the islands.

Although most of the state is vaccinated against COVID-19 many people haven’t gotten their first dose or still need their second shot and booster.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to Hawaii Department of Health it is not too late to get the COVID vaccine, and many hospitals, pharmacies and health clinics have appointments.

Even if you have already had COVID and recovered, many healthcare professionals still advise getting the vaccine.

According to the CDC Getting a COVID-19 vaccine after you recover from COVID-19 infection provides added protection against COVID-19.

People who already had COVID-19 and do not get vaccinated after their recovery are more likely to get COVID-19 again than those who get vaccinated after their recovery.

Everyone over the age of 5 is eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccination regardless of health insurance status. So, whether you need your second shot or booster, the state of Hawaii has you covered.

You are only eligible for a booster if it has been two months since your initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine or five months after completing the initial Moderna or Pfizer series.

Children and teens ages 5-17 should also receive a booster dose at least five months after completing their Pfizer vaccine series.

Not everyone qualifies for the second booster shot yet. Right now, those 50 and older, or 12 and older with compromised immune systems, can receive their second booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna.

For parents wanting to vaccinate their keiki you can reach out directly to their school to see if they will have a vaccination drive up event in the future.

The Hawaii Department of Health also has an interactive map for all of the islands locating the different vaccination sites available.

For more information or to see the interactive map head to the Hawaii Department of Health’s website.

In some cases, people may qualify to have the vaccine brought to their house if they are homebound, have special needs or medically fragile.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

If you think you qualify or know someone who might qualify call (808) 586-8332 or (833) 711-0645. They are available Monday – Friday from 7:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.