There’s no such thing as a face mask exemption card

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rumors are circulating after social media posts show an apparent face mask exemption card.

But the Department of Justice says that it’s not real.

“The Department of Justice has been made aware of postings or flyers on the internet regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the use of face masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which include the Department of Justice’s seal,” said the department in a statement.

The Justice Department says that these postings were not issued and are not endorsed by them.

They urge the public to not rely on information seen online and to visit the ADA website for official information.

For more information and technical assistance about the ADA, contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice) and 800-514-0383 (TTY).

