TheHandi-Van operators test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two TheHandi-Van operators have tested positive for coronavirus, operator of TheBus and TheHandi-Van confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

On Sunday, Dec. 13, a paratransit operator received a positive COVID-19 result. The operator’s last day of work was Thursday, Dec. 19, and has been out on travel leave since. No employees or riders have been exposed.

On Tuesday, Dec. 15, another paratransit operator received a positive COVID-19 result. The operator’s last day of work was Wednesday, Dec. 25. No employees or riders have been exposed.

TheBus and TheHandi-Van have taken steps to reduce the risk of infection while riding or operating a transit vehicle. All buses and vans are disinfected daily by wiping down all touch surfaces manually with a strong anti-virus disinfectant and receive nightly disinfecting fogging using an electrostatic spraying system. All drivers are temperature checked daily before their shifts.

The City continues to remind the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit, and that wearing a face mask or covering while entering and riding on a bus or a TheHandi-Van is required.