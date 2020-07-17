TheHandi-Van operator tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — TheHandi-Van operator has tested positive for coronavirus according to the Oahu Transit Services, Inc.

OTS reports that on Monday, July 13, the operator informed OTS that night that a member of the household had tested positive for COVID-19.

The operator was immediately placed on leave and quarantined.

The operator reported no COVID-19 symptoms while working that day. The operator was tested on Wednesday, July 15, and received a positive result Thursday, July 16.

Upon notification, OTS notified passengers and employees and found no prolonged close contact with any employees or passengers.

Anyone riding TheBus or TheHandi-Van must wear a face covering.

