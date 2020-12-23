TheHandi-Van operator tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A TheHandi-Van operator has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Oʻahu Transit Services (OTS).
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, the paratransit operator tested positive for COVID-19. The operator’s last day of work was Saturday, Dec. 19. OTS says the operator had no prolonged close contact with other employees or passengers.
Passengers that were driven by the operator on Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 19 have apparently been contacted and notified to self-monitor.
