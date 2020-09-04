TheHandi-Van operator tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, Oʻahu Transit Services (OTS) announced that a TheHandi-Van operator has tested positive for coronavirus.

OTS reported that the operator received a positive test result on Sept. 3 and was immediately placed on leave. The employee’s last day of work was Thursday, Aug. 27.

The operator said they began feeling symptoms on Aug. 28 and decided to call in sick and get a COVID-19 test the following Monday, Aug. 31.

In a statement from OTS, the company said TheHandi-Van employee operated bus 1709 on Aug. 26 and bus 2019 on Aug. 27.

The company also reassured that most passengers who boarded the operator’s vehicles on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 were contacted and notified to self-monitor.

