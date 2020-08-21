TheBus to modify certain routes starting August 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, TheBus will continue to operate on the Modified State Holiday Schedule in order to provide flexibility to add more service in areas in need of greater frequency while practicing social distancing.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Starting Sunday, Aug. 23, the following changes to TheBus routes will be put in effect:

Weekday: All other routes will remain on Modified State Holiday Schedule

Weekends: TheBus will operate on Saturday and Sunday Schedule

Route changes: 11, 67, 413

Schedule changes: 69 and 415

Discontinued: 2L

To provide quicker travel times across Honolulu, Route 1L will operate between Kalihi Transit Center and Hawaiʻi Kai using North King Street through Kalihi instead of School Street. Between Kalihi Transit Center and Kahala Mall, Route 1L will make very limited stops at select destinations and transfer points.

TheBus will be operating on State Holiday Schedule, on all regular weekdays, Monday-Friday, until further notice.

TheBus reminds riders to wear masks and practice social distancing when onboard the bus.

For a listing of Route 1L’s limited stops, please check here or call (808) 848-5555.

Latest Stories on KHON2