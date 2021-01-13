TheBus operator tests positive for COVID-19

File – Oahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) confirmed an operator of TheBus tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The operator is currently without symptoms and did not exhibit symptoms while working, according to OTS.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) confirmed an operator of TheBus tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The operator is currently without symptoms and did not exhibit symptoms while working, according to OTS.

The operator was tested on Tuesday, Jan. 12, for interisland travel and notified OTS of the positive result on Wednesday, Jan. 13. The operator’s last day of work was Friday, Jan. 8.

TheBus and TheHandi-Van are taking steps to reduce the risk of infection to riders and operators of transit vehicles. Some practices include:

Plastic curtains have been installed on all busses to provide a barrier between passengers and drivers.

The closest seats to the operator are unavailable to riders to provide greater physical distancing.

Busses and vans are wiped down daily with an anti-virus disinfectant.

All busses and vans receive nightly disinfecting fog with an electrostatic spraying system.

Every OTS employee receives a daily temperature check.

The City and County of Honolulu reminds the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit and that a face mask or covering is required while riding on TheBus or TheHandi-Van.