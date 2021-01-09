TheBus operator tests positive for COVID-19

File – Oahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) confirmed on Saturday, Jan. 9, that an operator of TheBus tested positive for COVID-19.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services, Inc. (OTS) confirmed on Saturday, Jan. 9, that an operator of TheBus tested positive for COVID-19.

The operator’s last day of work was Monday, Jan. 4, and the individual did not have any prolonged contact with any riders or employees, according to OTS.

Vehicles that the operator drove have been cleaned and disinfected.

The following table shows the driver’s work schedule and destinations traveled on Sunday, Jan. 3, and Monday, Jan. 4.