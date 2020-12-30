TheBus operator tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — TheBus confirms an operator tested positive for coronavirus.

The operator did not have prolonged contact with any riders and employees.

The operator let Oahu Transit Services know of their positive result on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

The last time the operator worked was Tuesday, Dec. 22.

