TheBus has confirmed an operator has tested positive for Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bus operator for TheBus has tested positive for coronavirus, TheBus and TheHandi-Van confirmed on June 28.
OTS learned about it on the night of June 27, 2020.
The driver operated buses on several bus routes over the past week.
At this time it is unknown how the employee came in contact with the virus.
OTS says all the buses operated by this driver have been deeply cleaned and disinfected.
