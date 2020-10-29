TheBus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Two TheBus operators tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 8, according to Oahu Transit Services.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oahu Transit Services (OTS) confirmed on Wednesday that a city bus driver tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said that the driver started to exhibit symptoms on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and got tested. The next day, OTS was notified about the positive test result.

The driver last worked on Oct. 16 and has been on leave since that day. OTS assured that the driver did not have exposure to the public and other employees.

To reduce the risk of infection on TheBus, OTS installed plastic curtains to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers. Seats near the driver are also unavailable to increase the distance from the driver. More buses were also added to busy routes to provide more separation.

OTS added that on a daily basis, all buses are disinfected and all employees get their temperatures checked.

