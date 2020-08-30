TheBus driver tests COVID-positive, OTS reports

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A TheBus driver has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Oahu Transit Services on Saturday, Aug. 29.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to officials, the driver has been on leave since Aug. 24 after a family member tested positive for the virus. The driver last worked on Sunday, Aug. 23, and did not have any symptoms until Wednesday, Aug. 26.

KHON2 reached out to OTS regarding the driver’s schedule. Officials were able to provide the driver’s schedule for Aug. 23, which was the last day the driver worked before taking leave.

The driver drove Route 2 from 7:15 a.m. to 5:18 p.m. on Bus 872.

The driver’s bus was cleaned and disinfected Sunday night, and did not have prolonged contact with any riders and employees.

Latest Stories on KHON2