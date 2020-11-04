TheBus confirms two operators have tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

TheBus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — TheBus confirms two operators have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3 both operators confirmed that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The first operator last worked on Oct. 6.

The second operator last worked on Sept. 21

They are both out on leave.

They had no exposure to the public or other employees.

All OTS employees are temperature checked daily.

