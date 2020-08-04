TheBus confirms driver tested positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another city bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Oahu Transit Services, the driver worked the number 24/18 Kapahulu to Aina Haina route, the University to Ala Moana route, and the number 81 Waipahu Express route.

The driver last worked on Friday, July 31 and did not have any symptoms.

The positive test came back Sunday, Aug. 2, and the driver was immediately placed on leave.

Officials do not believe the driver had any prolonged contact with any employees or passengers.

