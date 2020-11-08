Two TheBus operators tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 8, according to Oahu Transit Services.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — TheBus confirms an operator tested positive for coronavirus on Oahu.

TheBus says the operator had no close contact with employees or riders.

The operator confirmed on Saturday, Nov. 7 that there was a positive COVID-19 result.

The operator was placed on leave.

The operator’s last day of work was Nov. 5, and the operator had no symptoms during work.

Vehicles driven by the operator were disinfected on the same day they were driven.

