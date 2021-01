HONOLULU (KHON2) — TheBus confirmed that an operator tested positive for coronavirus.

The operator informed the company Oahu Transit Services on Thursday, Jan. 14 that there was a positive result.

The operator last worked on Wednesday, Jan. 13, and was asymptomatic at work.

The driver did not have prolonged contact with any riders.

The vehicles the driver used have been cleaned and disinfected.